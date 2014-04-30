SANTIAGO A shallow 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of central Chile on Wednesday, rattling buildings in the capital, Santiago, but not causing any damage.

There was no tsunami alert following the short but brusque tremor, according to the country's emergency office.

The quake struck 29 miles (47 km) north of the beach resort of Vina del Mar at a shallow depth of 7.1 miles (11.5 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A major 8.2 quake slammed the north of the Andean country earlier this month, and aftershocks have since jolted wary residents.

