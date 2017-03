SANTIAGO Operations at Chile's Aconcagua refinery were partially halted on Saturday night following a 6.6-magnitude quake, the country's state-run oil firm, ENAP, said.

There were no injuries or damage to infrastructure, but some hydrogen-producing areas had been stopped as a security measure, it said.

The technical team was making checks, it added.

The quake hit central Chile earlier on Saturday, causing some electricity blackouts but no major damage.

ENAP runs both of Chile's major refineries, Aconcagua and Bio-Bio. The Bio-Bio refinery was operating normally, it said.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Peter Cooney)