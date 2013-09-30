SANTIAGO Growth in Chile's economic activity likely eased in August although healthy consumer appetite, growth in the key mining sector and a low jobless rate keep the economy expanding faster than many peers.

Chile's IMACEC economic activity index, considered a proxy for economic growth, is expected to have expanded by 4.0 percent in August compared with the same month a year earlier, according to the median estimate of 15 analysts and economists surveyed by Reuters.

Forecasts come after Chile's statistics agency said retail sales jumped at their strongest pace for the month of August in two years, the jobless rate for the June to August period remained steady at 5.7 percent and copper output rebounded.

Manufacturing production, however, unexpectedly fell in August from a year earlier due to one less working day and a reduction in the output of chemicals and metal products.

"Chile is yet another economy in Latin America whose retail sector has fared significantly better than tradable sectors like manufacturing and agriculture," Goldman Sachs' Tiago Severo said in a note to clients.

"The buoyancy of retail sales (is due) to a tight labor market and the solid expansion of the real wage bill of the economy among other factors."

Economic activity grew 5.3 percent in July, the strongest pace of expansion since the beginning of the year. Annual growth in fellow commodity exporter Peru was 4.5 percent in July while Mexico, the region's second-biggest economy, contracted in the second quarter from the first.

Individual growth estimates for August ranged from an increase of 3.4 percent to 5.1 percent, and compare to a 6.6 percent expansion in August 2012, underscoring slowing growth in Chile's economy.

Chile, the world's top copper producer, posted 5.6 percent economic growth last year. The central bank forecasts growth will moderate to between 4 and 4.5 percent this year amid a gloomier global outlook, lower copper prices and a mild slowdown in domestic demand.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)