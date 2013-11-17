SANTIAGO Centre-left Michelle Bachelet held a big lead in Chile's presidential election, but not enough to prevent a second round runoff, a partial official count showed on Sunday.

Bachelet was on 46.1 percent of votes with 20.3 percent counted, according to figures from the electoral service Servel.

Her second-place rival Evelyn Matthei, the candidate for the right-wing governing coalition, had 25.0 percent. Seven other candidates had 11 percent or less.

Red-hot favourite Bachelet, who governed Chile from 2006 to 2010, needs to pocket more than 50 percent of votes on Sunday to avoid a potential December runoff.

(Reporting by Santiago newsroom; editing by Jackie Frank)