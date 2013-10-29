Chilean presidential candidate and former President Michelle Bachelet, of Nueva Mayoria (New Majority), takes part in a live radio debate in Santiago October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO Center-left former President Michelle Bachelet holds a huge lead in Chile's presidential election this year and may attract enough support to win outright in the first round, a key poll showed on Tuesday.

Around 47 percent of Chileans questioned by pollster CEP said they would vote for Bachelet if the election were held this Sunday, while 14 percent backed right-wing candidate Evelyn Matthei and 10 percent supported independent economist Franco Parisi.

With 16 percent saying they were undecided or would not vote, Bachelet is close to getting the 50 percent she needs to win the presidency outright without a second round runoff. The first round of the election will be held on November 17, with a runoff in December, if needed.

Bachelet, the only woman ever to lead Chile, served as president from 2006 to 2010. No candidate has won outright in the first round since 1993.

The CEP survey was conducted between September 13 and October 14, with 1,437 people polled. The poll had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

