SANTIAGO Chile's economy grew 0.4 percent in the third quarter compared with the previous quarter as consumer spending and mining investment in the top copper exporter remained subdued, central bank figures showed on Tuesday.

Compared with the same quarter for a year ago, gross domestic product CLGDPQ=ECI rose 0.8 percent, the weakest performance since the third quarter of 2009, when the economy was in recession.

