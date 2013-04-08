Chilean judge Mario Carroza (3rd R) and the Director of Chile's Forensic Service Patricio Bustos (R) walk as they inspect the tomb of Chilean poet and Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda inside the grounds of his house-museum before the exhumation of his remains in the coastal town of Isla Negra, about 106 km (66 miles) northwest of Santiago April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

A view of the tombstone of Chilean poet and Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda inside the grounds of his house-museum before the exhumation of his remains in the coastal town of Isla Negra, about 106 km (66 miles) northwest of Santiago April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Chilean judge Mario Carroza (2nd R) and Director of Chile's Forensic Service Patricio Bustos (3rd R) inspect the tomb of Chilean poet and Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda, inside the grounds of his house-museum before the exhumation of his remains in the coastal town of Isla Negra, about 106 km (66 miles) northwest of Santiago April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Communications Division of the judiciary/Handout

A worker assisting forensic experts pushes a wheelbarrow, with a sack of soil from the tomb of Chilean poet and Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda, inside the grounds of his house-museum during the exhumation of his remains in the coastal town of Isla Negra, about 106 km (66 miles) northwest of Santiago April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

A worker (C) assisting forensic experts pushes a wheelbarrow, with a sack of soil from the tomb of Chilean poet and Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda, inside the grounds of his house-museum during the exhumation of his remains in the coastal town of Isla Negra, about 106 km (66 miles) northwest of Santiago April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Tourists visit the tomb of Chilean poet and Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda inside the grounds of his house-museum before the exhumation of his remains in the coastal town of Isla Negra, about 106 km (66 miles) northwest of Santiago April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

ISLA NEGRA, Chile The body of Chilean Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda, dead nearly four decades, was exhumed on Monday after his former driver said the poet was poisoned under Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship.

Neruda, famed for his passionate love poems and staunch communist views, is presumed to have died from prostate cancer on September 23, 1973.

But Manuel Araya, who was Neruda's chauffer during the ailing writer's last few months, says agents of the dictatorship took advantage of his illness to inject poison into his stomach while he was bedridden at the Santa Maria clinic in Santiago.

"We're hoping for a positive result because Neruda was assassinated. Pinochet made an error when he ordered Neruda be killed," said Araya. Results are expected in coming months.

Neruda was a supporter of socialist President Salvador Allende, who was toppled in a military coup on September 11, 1973, nearly two weeks before the poet's death at age 69. Around 3,000 people are thought to have been killed by the brutal 17-year-long dictatorship that ensued.

Neruda was buried in his coastal home of Isla Negra beside his third wife, Matilde Urrutia.

His remains will be brought to Santiago for analysis. Some samples could be sent to laboratories abroad.

Ricardo Eliecer Neftali Reyes Basoalto, better known by his pen name Pablo Neruda, was a larger-than-life fixture in Chile's literary and political scene.

While best known for his collection "Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair," published in 1924, Neruda was also an important political activist during a turbulent time in Chile.

He organized a ship to bring about 2,000 Spanish refugees fleeing the civil war there to Chile in 1939, campaigned for Allende and was ambassador to France during the socialist's presidency.

The Andean country's intelligentsia frequently congregated in Isla Negra, as well as in his Santiago home "La Chascona" - so named for his then-mistress Urrutia's messy red hair - and La Sebastiana, his ship-themed home in the port town of Valparaiso.

Democratically elected Allende committed suicide in the presidential palace as it was under attack by the military, experts confirmed last year, amid accusations he had been murdered during the coup.

Chilean courts are also investigating the death of ex-President Eduardo Frei Montalva, who is presumed to have died in 1982 of an infection after a hernia operation. Some say he was poisoned by Pinochet's agents.

(Reporting By Rodrigo Garrido; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Eric Beech)