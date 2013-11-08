SANTIAGO An exhumation and testing of Chilean Nobel laureate Pablo Neruda's body did not find any evidence he was poisoned, a forensic team said on Friday, despite accusations he was murdered 40 years ago by a military dictatorship.

Neruda, famed for his passionate love poems and staunch communist views, is presumed to have died from prostate cancer just days after the September 11, 1973, coup that ushered in the brutal Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

Around 3,000 people are thought to have been killed during the 17-year-long dictatorship.

The poet's former chauffer says Pinochet's agents took advantage of Neruda's illness to inject poison into his stomach while he was bedridden at the Santa Maria clinic in Santiago.

"We didn't find forensic evidence that allows us to think that ... Mr. Pablo Neruda died of unnatural causes," said Patricio Bustos, the head of the Justice Ministry's forensic unit SML. The team said it had done everything technically possible to determine whether he had been poisoned.

Neruda's body was exhumed in April and his remains were analyzed by international and local experts.

Lawyer Eduardo Contreras said some toxicological elements had yet to be tested and urged further investigation, local radio ADN reported.

Ricardo Eliecer Neftali Reyes Basoalto, better known by his pen name Pablo Neruda, was a larger-than-life fixture in Chile's literary and political scene.

While best known for his collection "Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair," published in 1924, Neruda was also an important political activist during a turbulent time in Chile.

He organized a ship to bring about 2,000 Spanish refugees fleeing the civil war there to Chile in 1939 and was ambassador to France.

The Andean country's intelligentsia frequently congregated at his Santiago home "La Chascona" - so named for his then-mistress Urrutia's messy red hair - and La Sebastiana, his ship-themed home in the port town of Valparaiso.

(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Philip Barbara)