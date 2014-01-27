AMSTERDAM Chile's claim over rich fishing grounds in the Pacific Ocean, disputed by Peru, was upheld by an international court on Monday, ending one of Latin America's last big border spats.

The decision by the International Court of Justice relates to 38,000 square metres of ocean that are currently controlled by Chile.

Judges did hand other large parts of the disputed maritime territory to Peru, but they were further from land, far away from the most valuable coastal fishing areas.

