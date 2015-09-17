Strong quake of 6.9 magnitude hits Russia's far east - USGS
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck near Komandorskiye Ostrava in Russia's far east on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
SANTIAGO Chile's President Michelle Bachelet said three people were killed when a strong earthquake shook the country on Wednesday and said she would travel to the worst-affected areas.
The magnitude 8.3 quake was the most powerful to hit Chile in five years and triggered flooding in some coastal towns and sent terrified resident pouring into streets.
"Once again we're having to deal with another harsh blow from nature. Unfortunately we've received information that as of now we are certain three people are confirmed dead," Bachelet said in a televised statement.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Writing by Richard Lough, Editing by Ken Wills)
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck near Komandorskiye Ostrava in Russia's far east on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
WASHINGTON Satellite imagery of North Korea's main nuclear test site taken over the weekend indicates that Pyongyang could be in the final stages of preparations for a sixth nuclear test, a U.S. think tank reported on Tuesday.