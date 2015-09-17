SANTIAGO Chile's President Michelle Bachelet said three people were killed when a strong earthquake shook the country on Wednesday and said she would travel to the worst-affected areas.

The magnitude 8.3 quake was the most powerful to hit Chile in five years and triggered flooding in some coastal towns and sent terrified resident pouring into streets.

"Once again we're having to deal with another harsh blow from nature. Unfortunately we've received information that as of now we are certain three people are confirmed dead," Bachelet said in a televised statement.

