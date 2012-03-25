SANTIAGO A major earthquake hit central Chile on Sunday, shaking buildings in the capital Santiago though there were no initial reports of major damage.

The magnitude 7.2 quake struck 64 miles (103 km) west north west of the town of Talca at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The government emergency agency, ONEMI, said it had ordered evacuations of some areas as a precaution. However, the quake was not expected to generate a tsunami off the coast, it added.

Chile's top oil refinery Bio Bio said operations were proceeding as normal after the quake.

The world's top copper producer, Codelco, said its fourth largest mine Andina did not report any damage after the quake. Codelco's El Teniente mine, located nearer the epicentre, was also operating normally, a spokesman said.

The latest earthquake hit near the same central region that was struck by a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake in 2010 and sparked tsunamis that killed about 500 people.

The central area is home to some important copper mines, but the bulk of output in the world's top copper exporting nation is concentrated in the far north.

Quakes of magnitude 7.0 or above are capable of causing major damage.

(Reporting Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago and Alonso Soto in Brasilia)