Explosion heard in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, Reuters reporters heard.
SANTIAGO A 5.7 magnitude quake shook Chile's central region on Sunday, causing buildings to sway in the capital of Santiago, but no injuries or major damage was reported.
The quake struck 22 miles (35 km) southwest of Valparaiso at a depth of 21.8 miles (35 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said. A 5.0 magnitude aftershock struck nearby at a depth of 14.7 miles (24 km).
"There are no reports of injuries or any impact on basic services or infrastructure as a result of this quake," the Chilean emergency office said in a statement.
Chile is quake-prone, and south-central Chile was ravaged by a powerful quake and ensuing tsunamis in early 2010.
On Sunday, the Chilean Navy quickly downplayed the possibility of a tsunami.
(Reporting by Moises Avila; Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, a general and residents there said, trapping the militants in a dwindling area within the city.
VIENNA Austria's Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz has suggested efficiency measures for the European Union including cutting the number of commissioners to 14 and abolishing two existing rules for each new rule it adopted, local media reported on Wednesday.