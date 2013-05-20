SANTIAGO A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Chile on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but Chilean emergency authorities said they saw no prospect that the tremor would generate a tsunami.

The quake struck 400 miles (640 km) west of Puerto Aisen at a depth of 6.2 miles, the USGS said.

It said the quake had occurred at 5:49 a.m. Chile time (10.43 a.m British time)

Chile's emergency office said on Twitter that the quake did not have the conditions necessary to generate a tsunami. It added the quake was not felt in the country.

The USGS pinpointed the quake in the Nazca tectonic plate area.

