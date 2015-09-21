SANTIAGO A fresh 6.5 magnitude aftershock struck central Chile on Monday, rattling buildings in Chile's capital city Santiago, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

An 8.3 magnitude earthquake and a tsunami hit Chile's port city of Coquimbo last Wednesday, killing 13 people.

Since then, a series of aftershocks has unnerved Chileans. The U.S. Geological Survey said the latest tremor had a magnitude of 6.5, with an epicentre 46 kilometres (28 miles) west of Illapel, close to that of last week's quake.

The Onemi emergency service said Monday's tremor had not generated conditions necessary to create a tsunami and that there were no initial reports of damage or injuries.

Chile is one of the most seismic ally active countries in the world and strict building rules limit damage caused by quakes.

There was no immediate news of any effect on copper mining, a key component of Chile's economy.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chris Reese and James Dalgleish)