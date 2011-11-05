SANTIAGO A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook northern Chile early on Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of any damage to property or copper mines in the area, emergency and mine officials said.

The temblor struck at 7:13 a.m. British time and was centered 13 miles (22 kms) northeast of Antofagasta, at a depth of 20.5 miles (33 kms), the U.S. Geological Survey reported, revising the quake down from an original reading of 6.0 magnitude.

State emergency office ONEMI said the temblor had knocked out cell phone services in some areas, but it had received no reports of damages.

A union official at Anglo American's 90,000 tonne per year Mantos Blancos deposit near the epicentre said workers had felt the tremor, but operations were not affected.

