Strong quake of 6.9 magnitude hits Russia's far east - USGS
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 struck near Komandorskiye Ostrava in Russia's far east on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Chile lifted the tsunami warning early on Thursday it had put in place after Wednesday's major earthquake, the government said.
"The tsunami warning is lifted for all national territory," the government's National Emergency Office said in a tweet.
More than a million people were evacuated from their homes after the magnitude 8.3 quake struck in the Pacific Ocean off Chile, slamming powerful waves into coastal towns and killing at least five people.
