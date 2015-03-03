Chile's President Michelle Bachelet speaks during her welcoming ceremony in the presidential palace in Guatemala City, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

SANTIAGO Approval ratings for Chilean president Michelle Bachelet slid to their lowest level since the start of her second term a year ago, impacted by a loan scandal that engulfed her family last month.

Those who said they approved of Bachelet's performance fell 5 percentage points to 39 percent, according to the monthly GfK Adimark poll published on Tuesday.

On Feb. 13, Bachelet's son resigned as the head of her charitable foundation after news broke that his wife had secured a $10 million loan for her company following a meeting with Banco de Chile's vice-president.

Although there is no indication they did anything illegal, the appearance of using political connections to secure privileged access to funds angered Chileans, already disaffected with the business and political elite after a series of financial scandals over the last year.

With some of the right-wing Alianza opposition implicated in a campaign financing scandal, it has been difficult for it to capitalise on Bachelet's woes. However, its approval rating rose to 19 percent in the survey, recovering most of the previous month's heavy losses.

The effect of the loan scandal could yet be wider, Adimark said, pointing out that the survey was taken over the whole of February.

Adimark polled 1,097 people between Feb. 2 and Feb. 25, with an error margin of 3 percentage points.

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Andrea Ricci)