Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
SANTIAGO Chile's Senate overwhelmingly approved modifications to President Michelle Bachelet's flagship tax reform late on Tuesday, sending it back to the lower house of Congress for discussion and bringing it one step closer to becoming law.
Last month, the Senate's five-member Finance Committee introduced changes to the reform, including increasing corporate taxes to 27 percent by 2017 from the current 20 percent. In the bill as initially presented to Congress, corporate taxes were to increase to 25 percent.
"We're moving towards a structural reform ... and we've done it with ample support, which precisely gives it stability and sustainability," said Finance Minister Alberto Arenas.
With 33 votes in favour and one against, the Senate approved the changes. The bill will now head back to the Chamber of Deputies. If approved there with no new changes, it will be sent to Bachelet to be signed into law.
If new changes are introduced, it must then pass to another congressional committee for review.
The reform aims to boost tax revenue by around $8.3 billion, equivalent to nearly 3 percent of gross domestic product, to pay for an education overhaul and profound changes to Chile's health care system.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Larry King)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.