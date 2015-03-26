Heavy rains in Chile's northern desert regions have forced some of the world's top copper miners to suspend operations, in the biggest disruption to the country's copper industry since a major earthquake struck last April.

According to Reuters calculations, more than 1.6 million tonnes of annual capacity have been shuttered. That is about 8 percent of global output.

Metals analysts say the rains will be a logistical and possibly costly headache for producers, but they are unlikely to have a long-term impact on supplies.

Here is a list of the mines in the area and their status:

* World No.1 copper producer Codelco has suspended all mining in the north of Chile due to the state of roads and mine access following heavy rains in the area.

Mining at Chuquicamata, Ministro Hales, Radomiro Tomic, Gabriela Mistral, and Salvador has stopped. They account for about two-thirds of the 1.67 million tonnes of copper Codelco produced last year.

The plants at Gabriela Mistral, Radomiro Tomic and Salvador were operating with mineral stocks.

- Chuquicamata produces over 500,000 tonnes per year of cathodes and about 10,000 tonnes of molybdenum per year.

- Radomiro Tomic has capacity to produce 300,000 tonnes per year of cathode

- Ministro Hales, Codelco's newest operation, produced 109,000 tonnes of copper from January to September last year. It is still in ramp-up phase.

- Salvador, an open-pit mine, produces about 76,000 tonnes per year of copper cathode and 1,044 tonnes of molybdenum

- Gabriela Mistral is an open-pit mine.

* Antofagasta's (ANTO.L) Michilla and Centinela copper mines were suspended.

- Centinela is composed of El Tesoro, which produces about 90,000 tonnes per year and Esperanza which has annual output of 190,000 tonnes.

- Michilla is expected to produce about 30,000 tonnes of copper this year.

* Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) has shut its Candelaria copper mining operation, which is expected to produce about 170,000 tonnes of copper this year, "as a precaution."

Toronto-based Lundin owns an 80 percent stake in the operation, with Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd (5713.T) and Sumitomo Corp (8053.T) holding the remaining 20 percent.

* Polish miner KHGM KGH.WA has shut its Sierra Gorda copper operations in northern Chile, but hopes to reopen them soon.

Sierra Gorda, a joint venture 55 percent owned by Europe's No. 2 copper miner KGHM and 45 percent by Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining, kicked off operations late last year. It is slated to produce 120,000 tonnes of copper annually by the end of its first ramp-up phase in 2015.

* Japan's JX Nippon Mining & Metals, a subsidiary of JX Holdings Inc (5020.T), has shut its mining operations at Caserones copper mine in northern Chile due to bad weather.

But plants that make copper concentrates and copper cathodes have resumed operations after a temporary shutdown.

- Caserones produced 19,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in 2014 and aims to boost output to 150,000 tonnes a year from around August this year.

* Anglo American (AAL.L) said its small Mantoverde copper mine is shuttered; Mantos Blancos has been partially affected.

* Collahuasi copper mine, owned by Glencore (GLEN.L) and Anglo American, is unaffected.

* Global miner BHP Billiton (BLT.L) (BHP.AX) (BHP.N) has said its Cerro Colorado deposit was functioning as usual.

* Teck Resources Ltd's TCKb.TO two copper mines in Chile have not been "significantly" affected and continue to operate.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason, Rosalba O'Brien, Anthony Esposito, Fabian Cambero, Melanie Burton and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Ed Davies)