BoE to focus more on protecting insurance policyholders
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
BEIJING/SHANGHAI China's banking regulator has started to manage issuances of asset-backed securities (ABS) through a registration system, simplifying the process, sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.
The move represents another major move by Chinese regulators to establish market-oriented mechanisms for securities issuances.
Officials at the China Banking Regulatory Commission could not be immediately reached for comment.
The sources, who declined to be identified as they are not allowed to speak to media, said the new registration system had already been applied to one issue but did not provide details.
Under the previous approval system, issuers had to deliver written applications of all details for regulators to review and obtain approval before issuance.
China is expanding asset securitisation on an unprecedented scale as the government looks to increase bank liquidity without expanding the money supply.
At the end of last year, Chinese financial institutions had issued a combined 140.9 billion yuan (15 billion pounds) of ABS products since the programme was launched in 2005, according to local media.
ABS are securities created by packaging together a pool of underlying assets, typically small loans that are difficult to sell individually.
In another move by Beijing to reform its financial markets, there are also plans to migrate the management of initial public offerings to a registration-based system, similar to those used in major developed markets, from the current approval system.
(Reporting by Xie Heng, Xu Yong and Kazunori Takada; Writing by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON The Bank of England will spell out more clearly what insurers should be doing to protect policyholders such as the elderly after a report called for clearer safeguards.
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
ZURICH UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France after authorities laid out charges against the Swiss bank, marking an escalation of a long-running probe into allegations they helped wealthy clients avoid taxes.