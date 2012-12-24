Greece's Tsipras says deal with lenders 'honourable compromise'
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday a deal between Athens and lenders for further reforms in return for bailout aid was an 'honourable compromise'.
BEIJING At least 11 Chinese kindergarten children died when their minivan plunged into a pond on Monday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Police detained the driver of the van, which was carrying 15 children in a rural part of the southern province of Jiangxi.
The deaths of 18 nursery school children in a bus crash in November last year caused a wave of public anger and prompted Premier Wen Jiabao to pledge more money for school bus services.
Despite the pledge, there have been a string of similar accidents. Transport is notoriously dangerous in rural China, where buses and trucks are old and badly maintained.
With more schools abandoning villages for towns, children increasingly have to travel long distances to school, or board away from their families.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives were ahead of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in an opinion poll published on Friday, seven months ahead of what is expected to be a tight national election.
MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday he was not sure why China's commerce minister had cancelled a trip to his country, and that Beijing misunderstood his foreign minister's comments about its militarisation in the South China Sea.