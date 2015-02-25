HONG KONG Twenty two people were killed and 38 injured in a bus accident in China's Xinjiang region, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

The accident happened in Bachu County late on Tuesday night when a long-distance bus overturned on an expressway that links the cities of Kashgar and Aksu, Xinhua reported, citing statement from the Kashgar Prefecture government.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, it said.

