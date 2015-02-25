Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
HONG KONG Twenty two people were killed and 38 injured in a bus accident in China's Xinjiang region, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.
The accident happened in Bachu County late on Tuesday night when a long-distance bus overturned on an expressway that links the cities of Kashgar and Aksu, Xinhua reported, citing statement from the Kashgar Prefecture government.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, it said.
(Reporting by Meg Shen; editing by John Stonestreet)
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.