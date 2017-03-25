BEIJING An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident, in the southern province of Guangdong, happened at the No. 7 Thermal Power Plant in the provincial capital, Guangzhou, Xinhua said, citing sources with the local government.

The plant is still under construction.

The government has launched an investigation.

Accidents are relatively common at industrial plants in China.

Anger over lax standards is growing after three decades of swift economic growth marred by incidents from mining disasters to factory fires.

Authorities have vowed to improve safety.

