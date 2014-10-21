BEIJING Chen Ziming, a veteran Chinese dissident who was jailed by Beijing for what it said was his role as one of two "black hands" behind the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests, died of cancer on Tuesday, friends said. He was 62.

Chen remained a moderate critic of China's ruling Communist Party for decades despite serving 13 years in prison for what authorities said was intent to overthrow the government and the spread of counter-revolutionary propaganda.

The government viewed Chen, along with think tank researcher Wang Juntao, as "black hands" who coordinated the student-demonstrations for democracy centred on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, which the army crushed on June 4, 1989.

Two fellow Chinese activists, Hu Jia and Dai Qing, confirmed by telephone that Chen died of pancreatic cancer at 2:50 p.m. at a hospital in Beijing.

"If he had been in a normal society, he would have made very outstanding contributions in either academia, business or science and technology. He would have won a Nobel prize," Dai told Reuters.

"But unfortunately he was born in China. He suffered a lot, but was brave and wise. He was after neither fame nor fortune. He was sincere towards society," Dai said.

After the chaos of the Cultural Revolution ended in 1976, Chen resumed his university studies and obtained his master's degree in biophysics from the University of Science and Technology of China.

Politically mature among his peers, Chen was the university's student council president and an editor of the now-defunct Beijing Spring magazine, which promoted freedom and democracy during the 1979 Democracy Wall movement, a brick wall along Beijing's Xidan Street where posters were hung calling for democracy.

The movement was at first supported by then paramount leader Deng Xiaoping to topple his political rivals, but later shut down when criticism spread to Deng.

RIGHTS AWARDS

At the time of the Tiananmen Square protests, Chen ran a progressive think tank called the Beijing Social and Economic Sciences Research Institute and published a journal on China's economic reforms.

Sentenced in 1991 for his role in the protests, Chen was jailed for the first several years of his 13-year prison term.

He was released on medical parole in 1994, a move critics saw as a ploy to ensure the renewal of China's Most Favoured Nation trading status with the United States, which had faced barriers in the U.S. Congress due to concerns over human rights.

Chen was returned to prison the following year after calling for the release of political prisoners, but given medical parole again in 1996, after which he was put under house arrest until 2002.

In a rare move, authorities allowed Chen in January to receive medical treatment in the United States, where he was also presented with three human rights awards.

Chen is survived by his wife, Wang Zhihong, who also confirmed his death but declined to comment when reached by telephone.

"He was a private scholar. None of his books could be published in his motherland. But he stayed on (in China). Even after he became ill, he returned to Beijing to die," Dai Qing, the activist, said.

