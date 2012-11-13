A model of Comac C919 passenger plane built by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) is displayed on the first day of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

ZHUHAI, China Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd (COMAC)CMAFC.UL, the country's largest passenger plane maker, forecasts the global passenger fleet will double its size in 20 years and will need 31,739 new planes valued at $3.9 trillion to meet demand.

The strongest demand will come from China, the world's second largest economy, as it will need 4,960 new aircraft with total market value of $563 billion, said COMAC in its 2012-2031 Market Forecast report released at the China Airshow in Zhuhai on Tuesday.

This will help boost the worldwide fleet to 37,207 passenger jets by 2031 from the current of 18,202, the state-owned manufacturer said.

COMAC expected China to see the highest annual passenger traffic growth of 7.2 percent on average from 2012 to 2031, compared with a projected global growth of 4.9 percent a year in the same period.

"The sustained economic growth has provided a solid driving force for China's air transport industry," it said.

By 2031, the proportion of the China market would increase to 16 percent of the global passenger aircraft fleet from the current 10 percent.

COMAC signed orders for 50 C919 plane earlier on Tuesday, taking total orders for the aircraft to 380.

The 150-seat C919 is designed to challenge Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N) in the largest segment of the $100 billion annual jetliner market.

(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)