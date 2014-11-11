Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in the country for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, gestures as he talks to the media at a news conference in Beijing November 11, 2014. Abe on Tuesday welcomed China's efforts this year on crafting a roadmap for the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) scheme, which he said should be based on bilateral and regional economic cooperation. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS)