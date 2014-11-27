BEIJING Nine people were rushed to the hospital after a man stabbed them at a grocery store in south China on Thursday, state media reported, the latest in a series of knifings that has unnerved the country.

A man in his 20s attacked several people at the entrance to a supermarket in Nanning, the capital of China's Guangxi region, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The China News Service said the assailant, surnamed Zhou, carried out the attack because of a personal dispute and that he had been captured by police. Two of the victims appeared to be seriously injured, it said.

Authorities are investigating the case, the news agencies said, without giving further details.

Photos circulating on Chinese social media, which could not be verified by Reuters, showed several victims lying outside a market, the ground streaked with blood, and a young man with his arms held behind his back being led away by police.

Violent crime is rare in China compared with many other countries, but there have been a series of knife attacks in recent years, many on school children.

China is still jittery after a mass stabbing at a train station in its southwestern city of Kunming in March in which 29 people were killed and about 140 wounded.

