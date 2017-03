BEIJING At least three people are dead after a knife attack in China's Hunan province on Friday, state radio said.

One of the suspects in the incident worked as a bread vendor and was involved in an argument with a customer in the central Chinese city of Changsha, Hunan traffic radio said on its official weibo microblog, citing the Changsha police.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Li Hui; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait)