BEIJING A man stabbed a police officer to death and wounded three other officers in a central Chinese city on Wednesday after a driving dispute, police said, reporting the latest in a spate of knife attacks that have shocked the country.

The 42-year-old suspect, surnamed Deng, was captured after the attack in Luoyang in Henan province, city police said in a statement on their official microblog.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers had pulled up Deng for driving a motorcycle without a licence, police said. Deng told police that he had returned with a knife on Wednesday to the place where he had been stopped and attacked the officers on duty there, the statement added.

It was the latest in a series of violent incidents, including a mass stabbing at a train station in the southwestern city of Kunming in 2014 that left 31 dead.

In August, a lone attacker armed with a sword killed a Chinese woman in a popular Beijing shopping complex.

(Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Simon Cameron-Moore)