BEIJING Australia's decision to block grid sale to Chinese firms showed uncertainty in its investment environment and will seriously hurt the willingness of Chinese companies to invest in the country, China's commerce ministry said on Friday.

The decision will have a negative impact on the China-Australia trade relationship, and China hopes Australia will provide a fair and transparent environment for foreign investment, the commerce ministry said in a statement on its website.

Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison on Friday officially rejected bids by State Grid Corp of China [STGRD.UL] and Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings (1038.HK), in the A$10-billion (£6-billion) sale of the country's biggest energy grid, Ausgrid, after they failed to overcome security concerns.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)