German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BEIJING Australia is hoping to see trilateral naval exercises with China and the United States and is pursuing a new strategic partnership with Asia's biggest economy, Prime Minister Julia Gillard said on Tuesday.
Gillard, speaking in Beijing at a trade forum, said Australia was seeking more cooperation with China in clean energy and emissions trading.
Gillard said defence cooperation between China and Australia was likely to be strengthened, nearly three years after the two countries held bilateral naval drills, and said that would help bring stability to the region.
"Over time, we would like to see this extended to trilateral naval exercises including the United States," she said at an Australia China Economic and Trade Forum in Beijing.
Australia has positioned itself as the strongest U.S. ally in the Asia-Pacific region and it is also seeking firmer defence ties with China.
With China and Australia due to start direct trading between their currencies this week, Gillard also called for a more broad-based economic relationship and more diversified investment.
China and Australia would announce plans for a new partnership framework after a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang later on Tuesday, Gillard said.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Writing by Fayen Wong; Editing by Robert Birsel)
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.
BERLIN/ISTANBUL German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Turkey to stop invoking Berlin's Nazi past in criticising cancellations of Turkish ministers' rallies in Germany, and said she would do everything possible to keep Turkish domestic conflicts from spilling onto German soil.