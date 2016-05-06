Cars are seen in a traffic jam along a main road in central Beijing December 16, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray

SHANGHAI China said on Thursday more than half of new vehicles bought by central government departments will be new energy cars within five years, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The National Government Offices Administration (NGOA) said central state departments will encourage environmentally friendly modes of transport and will build charging stations.

At a meeting on energy and resource saving, the NGOA launched a self-service new energy vehicle rent programme.

China is promoting new energy vehicles as one of its key industries in the country's 13th Five-Year Plan which starts this year.

Under the plan, the aggregate production and sales volume will hit 5 million in five years.

(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Richard Pullin)