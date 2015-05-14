EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BEIJING China is considering implementation of a pilot programme to securitise bad assets this year, Ye Yanfei, deputy director of the China Banking Regulatory Commission's prudential regulation bureau, told a press conference on Thursday.
China's central bank is expected to publish rules on information disclosure for the issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS), sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters earlier on Thursday.
The first regulations will be on ABS related to auto and housing mortgages, the sources said.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.