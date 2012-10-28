One fifth of UK shoppers fear Brexit may impact spending - PwC survey
LONDON More than 20 percent of UK consumers are worried about the impact of Brexit on their spending plans over the next year, according to a report published by PwC on Thursday.
Chinese banks are shifting the focus of their European business away from London toward Luxembourg as they seek to escape tougher British regulation, the Financial Times said on Monday.
The newspaper said Chinese banks had complained to the British government over what they called uneven regulation and "rigorously demanding" liquidity rules in a recent letter.
"They are finding it increasingly difficult to operate in the UK under the current regulatory environment," the banks said in the letter, which was sent on their behalf by the Association of Foreign Banks, according to the Financial Times.
State-owned banks, including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Agricultural Bank of China, have all set up shop in London since the global financial crisis, it added.
The Financial Times quoted the letter as saying one Chinese bank already routed three times more business through Luxembourg than London, and several others planned to manage its European operations from Luxembourg, known for lighter regulation.
Chinese banks' main problem is that the Financial Services Authority refuses to allow them to set up branches in London, the paper said. The watchdog had allowed many fewer branches since 2008, especially in cases where it was unsatisfied with regulatory levels in the home country.
Chinese banks operate in Britain via subsidiaries, which are regulated in the same way as a local bank - with tight standards on transparency, capital cushions and liquidity buffers, the newspaper said. Branches, however, were extended arms of overseas banks over which the UK watchdog had limited control.
(Writing by Mark Bendeich; Editing by Eric Meijer)
LONDON More than 20 percent of UK consumers are worried about the impact of Brexit on their spending plans over the next year, according to a report published by PwC on Thursday.
LONDON The London Metal Exchange has reached a 50:50 revenue-sharing deal with a company founded by a group of banks to promote trade in its new gold futures contracts, sources said, aiming to overcome market scepticism surrounding their launch in June.
LONDON British companies gave staff an average 2 percent annual pay rise in the three months to the end of January, unchanged from a year earlier, according to data on Thursday which offered little sign that employees will be shielded from rising inflation.