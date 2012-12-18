Iran's Rouhani to visit Oman and Kuwait
DUBAI Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, state media reported, in his first visit to the Gulf Arab states since taking power in 2013.
SHANGHAI Two workers were killed and 13 injured when a furnace at a steel plant owned by Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel) fell, spilling molten iron, the third fatal incident at a Baosteel plant this year.
The workers were clearing slag from the structure when the furnace fell at the plant in the Baoshan district of Shanghai, Baosteel said in a brief statement posted on its microblog site late on Monday.
The plant has an annual production capacity of 100,000 tonnes, according to Baosteel's website. Baosteel is China's biggest listed steelmaker.
Chinese media reported it was the third fatal accident at a Baosteel plant this year. In July, a heat-supply vehicle at a plant exploded, killing one person and seriously burning another.
In February, six workers were killed and three critically injured after a gas explosion at its Meishan steel plant.
Shares in Baosteel closed down 0.21 percent at 4.85 yuan ($0.78) on Monday.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Chen Yixin; Editing by Paul Tait)
KINSHASA Police in Democratic Republic of Congo launched an assault on the residence of the leader of a separatist religious sect in Kinshasa early on Tuesday and fired live ammunition and tear gas at his supporters, a Reuters witness said.
ISTANBUL Turkish police detained more than 500 people on Monday in operations across Turkey targeting suspects linked with the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, state-run Anadolu news agency reported.