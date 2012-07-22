A driver points to his car which has been stranded for half an hour on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. The heaviest rain storm in six decades to hit the Chinese capital killed at least 10 people and caused widespread chaos, flooding streets and stranding 80,000 people at the city's main airport, state media reported on Sunday. Picture taken July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A replica of a Chinese military aircraft is seen sitting amid mud after a flood caused by heavy rainfalls, at a military school in Fangshan district of Beijing July 22, 2012. According to local media, more than 410 people, mostly pupils who were undergoing a military training programme, were evacuated from this school after torrential rainstorm hit Beijing on Saturday. The heaviest rain storm in six decades to hit the Chinese capital killed at least 10 people and caused widespread chaos, flooding streets and stranding 80,000 people at the city's main airport, state media reported on Sunday. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents push a stranded car on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. The heaviest rain storm in six decades to hit the Chinese capital killed at least 10 people and caused widespread chaos, flooding streets and stranding 80,000 people at the city's main airport, state media reported on Sunday. Picture taken July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers pump flood water as a bus is stranded on a street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing, July 21, 2012. The heaviest rain storm in six decades to hit the Chinese capital killed at least 10 people and caused widespread chaos, flooding streets and stranding 80,000 people at the city's main airport, state media reported on Sunday. Picture taken July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers and residents stand next to a stranded car which is being pulled up from a flooded street under the Guangqumen overpass amid heavy rainfall in Beijing, July 21, 2012. According to local media, a driver of another submerged car was confirmed dead in hospital after being pulled out critically injured at this street. The heaviest rain in 61 years that lashed Beijing Saturday have left at least four people dead and six others injured, cutting off traffic and also severely disrupted air traffic, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident pushes her bicycle on a flooded street amid heavy rainfalls in Beijing July 21, 2012. At least two people died and six others injured after a torrential thunderstorm hit Beijing on Saturday morning, inundating roads and cutting off traffic, police said. China's top meteorological authority said that rainstorms are expected to continue into the night, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING The Chinese capital's heaviest rainstorm in six decades killed at least 37 people, flooded streets and stranded 80,000 people at the main airport, state media and the government said on Sunday.

The storm, which started on Saturday afternoon and continued late into the night, flooded major roads and sent torrents of water tumbling down steps into underpasses.

The Beijing city government said on its official microblog at least 37 people had died, including 25 drowned, six crushed in collapsing homes, five electrocuted and one struck by lightning.

More than 500 flights were cancelled at Beijing's Capital International Airport, the Beijing News added.

The subway system was largely unaffected by the floods but was swamped with people desperate to get home and unable to use cars, buses or taxis.

The city received about 170 mm (6.7 inches) of rain on average, but one township in Fangshan District to Beijing's west was hit by 460 mm (18.1 inches), Xinhua news agency said.

The Beijing city government said on its website (www.beijing.gov.cn) it was working to get the metropolis back on its feet, and warned people to prepare for further bad weather.

"The weather forecasters say that from late July to early September this city is prone to flooding, and there could be further large-scale storms or extreme weather," it said.

Many residents took to China's popular microblogging site Sina Weibo to post dramatic pictures of the storm. Some complained the city should have been prepared, especially as the government had issued a severe storm warning the day before.

"It was forecast early on that Beijing would get torrential rain, so why were pumps and other facilities not prepared in time?" complained one user.

The clouds had at least one silver lining.

The official pollution index, which had showed an unhealthy rating before the storm hit, registered "excellent" on Sunday, with the air noticeably free of its normal acrid smell.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Andrew Roche)