A collapsed roof is seen near the site of an explosion at a chemical plant in Tongling, Anhui province, China, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Rescuers work at the site of an explosion at a chemical plant in Tongling, Anhui province, China, February 8, 2017. Picture taken February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Police officers stand at the site of an explosion at a chemical plant in Tongling, Anhui province, China, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man covers his nose as he walks near the site of an explosion at a chemical plant in Tongling, Anhui province, China, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

A collapsed roof is seen near the site of an explosion at a chemical plant in Tongling, Anhui province, China, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

A body of a roasted bird is seen near the site of an explosion at a chemical plant in Tongling, Anhui province, China, February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Moment of an explosion at a chemical plant in photographed in Tongling, Anhui province, China, February 8, 2017. Picture taken February 8, 2017 and through a glass window. REUTERS/Wang Le

BEIJING A fire after an explosion at a chemical plant in Tongling city in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui was brought under control and no injuries were reported, state media said on Thursday.

The official Tongling Daily said on its microblog that the blast happened late on Wednesday evening, sending flames shooting into the sky.

"At present there are no injuries or deaths," it said. "The fire caused by the explosion has been effectively controlled."

Deadly accidents are relatively common at industrial plants in China.

China has vowed to improve safety at such facilities. President Xi Jinping has said authorities would learn the lessons paid for with blood after chemical blasts in the port city of Tianjin killed 165 people in 2015.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by John Stonestreet)