SHANGHAI An explosion in a park in China's eastern Shandong province has killed two people as well as the suspected attacker, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.

The report said the blast, late on Monday evening, killed a suspect named as 33-year-old unemployed villager Xie Xingtang. The Xinhua report did not mention a reason for the attack.

Photos circulating on Chinese microblog Sina Weibo showed police cordons surrounding an area scattered with debris and at least several people bleeding with severe injuries. Xinhua said three people were in critical condition.

A report in the official People's Daily said Xie had been chronically ill and that his condition had recently worsened.

