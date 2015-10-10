Syrian opposition, Russia discuss reinforcing ceasefire
GENEVA The Syrian opposition and a senior Russian diplomat agreed on Wednesday that Syria's fragile ceasefire needed to be shored up amid growing violations in the multi-sided civil war.
SHANGHAI An explosion ripped through a restaurant in eastern China on Saturday, killing at least 17 people, the official Xinhua news agency reported, blaming the accident on a gas cylinder.
The blast caused a fire at the restaurant in Wuhu city in Anhui province, the report said, citing local authorities. It gave no other details.
In August, 160 people, including firefighters, were killed in two massive explosions at a chemical warehouse in the northwestern city of Tianjin.
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Nick Macfie)
PARIS French centrist Emmanuel Macron is on course to come out on top of the first round of France's presidential election next month and go on to win in the May 7 runoff against far right leader Marine Le Pen, an Elabe poll showed on Wednesday.