TIANJIN, China Rescuers on Friday pulled one survivor from the wreckage of a warehouse in northeast China's Tianjin that was hit by two massive blasts, a city official told reporters at a briefing.

Investigators are searching for clues to identify what caused the explosions on Wednesday night, which killed at least 50 people, including a dozen fire fighters, and injured about 700 people.

