LONDON China Construction Bank (CCB), the country's No.2 lender, launched a 1 billion yuan ($160.56 million) London-listed bond on Friday, the UK Treasury said in a statement, the first Chinese borrower to issue in the London yuan bond market.

The British, Hong Kong and Chinese governments have been working over the past year to develop London as an offshore market for yuan bonds, following the rapid rise in the Hong Kong offshore bond market since its launch only two years ago.

"This is another sign that in the global race, Britain is seen as open for business by emerging and established markets alike," Chancellor George Osborne said in the statement.

The offshore market is seen as a testbed for China for liberalisation of its onshore markets.

Only a handful of borrowers have issued in the London yuan bond market so far, with concerns about liquidity, convertibility and depreciation of the yuan seen deterring investors.

Foreign exchange trading in the offshore yuan has been more successful, however, as London is the world's largest FX trading centre. HSBC's yuan trading in London has increased by 40 percent in the last year.

A delegation from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, 10 global banks and over 60 European corporates will visit London next week to discuss how to build up market liquidity.

