BEIJING China's bond market supervisor is considering removing a cap on asset-backed debt issuance, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII), which overseas issuance of certain classes of debt in China, has drawn up plans to scrap a cap that limits companies to issuing asset-backed notes equitable to up to 40 percent of their net assets.

The proposals, which have yet to receive final approval from senior officials at NAFMII, would come into force next year, the sources said. NAFMII could not immediately confirm the details when contacted by Reuters.

Under the new rules being drawn up, trust firms, acting as custodians, would be allowed to purchase assets from companies. The move would give trust firms more market exposure.

