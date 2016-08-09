A customer gets the tank of her car filled at a Sinopec gas station in Qingdao, Shandong province, China, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

HONG KONG State-owned China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) (600028.SS)(0386.HK) is currently discussing the conditions put forward by British oil and gas major BP plc (BP.L) for its planned exit from their SECCO petrochemicals joint venture, a Sinopec spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters earlier reported that BP has hired an investment bank to find buyers for its 50 percent stake in SECCO, a deal that could fetch up to $3 billion.

The Sinopec spokesman said the company had not made a decision on whether to buy BP's stake.

