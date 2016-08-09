Exclusive: Deutsche poised to settle over Russian 'mirror trades' - sources
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank may settle investigations by British and U.S. authorities into so-called mirror trades by Russian clients as soon as Tuesday, sources told Reuters.
HONG KONG State-owned China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) (600028.SS)(0386.HK) is currently discussing the conditions put forward by British oil and gas major BP plc (BP.L) for its planned exit from their SECCO petrochemicals joint venture, a Sinopec spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.
Reuters earlier reported that BP has hired an investment bank to find buyers for its 50 percent stake in SECCO, a deal that could fetch up to $3 billion.
The Sinopec spokesman said the company had not made a decision on whether to buy BP's stake.
PARIS French authorities will head to London next week for a roadshow to try to lure financial jobs to Paris which will show off the French capital's advantages versus Frankfurt as an alternative to Britain's financial centre.
ANKARA/PARIS A row over U.S. visa bans may further weaken Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's efforts to attract foreign investors to Iran, particularly if it slows the implementation of deals for Western aircraft, officials and analysts said.