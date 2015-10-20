Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive for a four-day state visit at London's Heathrow Airport, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON British business secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday Britain would announce 20 billion pounds of business deals during this week's visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Alongside the Chinese visit this week we will also have an announcement of over 20 billion pounds of business deals that will support jobs throughout the country," he told parliament.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)