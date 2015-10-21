LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday Britain and China were signing a deal to finance a nuclear power station in southwest England, hailing the agreement as a sign the countries wanted to take their ties to a "new level".

Standing next to President Xi Jinping at a news conference during the Chinese leader's state visit, Cameron also said he wanted to make Britain the "partner of choice" for China.

The two sides had also discussed the excess global supply of steel and reached a new deal on tackling cyber espionage, he added.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)