China's Premier Li Keqiang addresses delegates at the UK-China Financial Forum, as Britain's Chancellor George Osborne (L) listens, at Lancaster House, in London June 18, 2014. Chinese banks will further expand their businesses in Britain, the country's Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday after a meeting with the UK's finance minister George Osborne. REUTERS/Sang Tan/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)

LONDONChina's economy will grow 7.5 percent, maintain medium to high growth in the long run and will not resort to 'strong stimulus', Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a visit to London, Li said China would rely on targeted measures to ensure growth targets were met. He said the ceiling of CPI growth would not exceed 3.5 percent.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)