FTSE turns down on sterling strength after inflation jumps
LONDON British shares dipped on Tuesday as sterling strengthened after British inflation shot past the central bank's target for the first time in three years.
LONDONChina's economy will grow 7.5 percent, maintain medium to high growth in the long run and will not resort to 'strong stimulus', Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday.
Speaking during a visit to London, Li said China would rely on targeted measures to ensure growth targets were met. He said the ceiling of CPI growth would not exceed 3.5 percent.
(Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge)
LONDON Goldman Sachs will begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck as part of its contingency plans for Britain leaving the European Union, the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO said.
LONDON British inflation shot past the Bank of England's 2 percent target last month, potentially adding to uneasiness among some officials at the central bank about keeping interest rates near zero.