LONDON GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) chief executive is joining a new panel to promote trade between Britain and China, just over a year after the drugmaker was handed a record fine of nearly $500 million (323 million pounds) for bribing Chinese doctors.

The group has since been rebuilding its position in China.

The move came as Britain announced the signing of more than 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) of healthcare trade deals between Chinese and UK companies, universities and organisations during President Xi Jinping's visit to Britain.

In addition to GSK's Andrew Witty, the China-Britain Business Council said on Wednesday its new 30-strong advisory council would also include WPP (WPP.L) CEO Martin Sorrell, Jaguar Land Rover [TAMOJL.UL] boss Ralf Speth, Rio Tinto (RIO.L) CEO Sam Walsh and HSBC (HSBA.L) Chairman Douglas Flint.

