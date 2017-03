Britain's Prince William (C) is guided by Chinese officials as he tours the Forbidden City during his visit to Beijing March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Britain's Prince William (L) meets China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool

Britain's Prince William (R) leaves the Great Hall of the People after meeting China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, poses after painting the eye of a 'Shaun the Sheep' sculpture at the British Ambassador's official residence in Beijing March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Britain's Prince William (2nd R) is guided by Chinese officials as he tours the Forbidden City during his visit to Beijing March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge speaks with people at the British Ambassador's official residence in Beijing, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Britain's Prince William (C) chats with Chinese officials as he tours the Forbidden City during his visit to Beijing, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, looks on after painting the eye of a 'Shaun the Sheep' sculpture at the British Ambassador's official residence in Beijing, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

Britain's Prince William (L), Duke of Cambridge, is guided by Matthew Hu, China's representative of the Prince's School of Traditional Arts while he visits the Shijia Hutong in Beijing March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, meets with Chinese children and physically handicapped young people while he visits the Shijia Hutong in Beijing March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Britain's Prince William meets China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Feng Li/Pool

Britain's Prince William faces the media during a visit to the Forbidden City in Beijing, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rolex Dela Pena/Pool

BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a warm welcome to Prince William on Monday as he began the first visit to the mainland by a member of the British royal family in almost three decades, setting aside rancour with London over Hong Kong.

William's trip to China is the first since Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, paid a visit in 1986, and follows some sparring between London and Beijing over pro-democracy demonstrations last year in the former British colony of Hong Kong.

Meeting in Beijing's cavernous Great Hall of the People, William handed Xi an invitation from the queen for a state visit to Britain. Xi is expected go to London later this year for a visit that could include a stay at Buckingham Palace.

"The British royal family has great influence not just in Britain but across the world," Xi told William, having asked first about his wife and the baby they are expecting.

"Over many years the British royal family has shown interest in and support for the China-Britain relationship and members of the royal family have done a lot and positively contributed to exchanges and cooperation between our two countries," Xi said.

William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson and second-in-line to the throne, told Xi that he looked forward to the rest of his trip, which includes commercial capital Shanghai and an elephant sanctuary in the southwestern province of Yunnan.

"It's been a long interest of mine for many years to come and visit China," William said.

China's Foreign Ministry said the two also discussed soccer - Xi is a keen fan - as well as wildlife protection, a subject close to William's heart.

William said he hoped China could become a leader in the field of protecting animals, the foreign ministry added.

China last week announced a one-year ban on the import of African ivory carvings.

William has not been accompanied by his wife, Kate, who is due to give birth to the couple's second child in April.

William's father, Prince Charles, was among dignitaries at the handover of Hong Kong to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that gave it a high degree of autonomy from the mainland.

Despite some disagreements over Hong Kong, China regards many aspects of British life positively.

The private British education system is popular with China's wealthy elite and British television shows like Downton Abbey are also widely watched, albeit on illegal downloads and pirated DVDs.

(Additional reporting by Joseph Campbell; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Robert Birsel)