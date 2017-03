MANCHESTER, England Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday China was ready to boost its infrastructure ties with Britain, which is seeking outside investment to help develop sectors such as transport, power and housing.

"China is ready to explore with the UK new ways and new steps to boost infrastructure cooperation with a view to opening up a new vista for our common developments," Xi said at the end of his four-day visit to Britain.

