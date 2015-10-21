FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
LONDON British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday British engineer Rolls Royce was signing a deal worth 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) during a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
NEW DELHI India's reaction to an Amazon.com website selling doormats resembling the country's flag involved an unprecedented public and private offensive against the U.S. company by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, a document shows.